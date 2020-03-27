Therapy Dog Brings Joy to Emergency Room Workers Fighting Coronavirus at Denver Hospital

Image zoom Susan Ryan/Canine Companions for Independence

Thanks to this sweet dog, medical staff working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic are able to spend their mental health breaks getting lots of licks and cuddles.

Wynn, a one-year-old yellow Labrador, spends her days at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, with her trainer, Susan Ryan, who is also an emergency physician at the hospital, according to Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), where Wynn is in training.

While the emergency room staff is hard at work, Wynn patiently waits in a hospital employee office for any returning staffers that might be in need of a puppy break.

“Seeing stuff and hearing stuff that you can’t unsee has an impact on you,” Ryan told CNN. “That’s where the dogs come in. When you are in the presence of the dog and petting them you are taking a moment to ground yourself at that present time.”

On Sunday, Ryan shared a picture of her and Wynn taking a calming mental health break during one of her shifts.

“I saw Wynn coming back in from being walked outside,” Ryan said. “I just slumped down on the floor and said ‘Can I just have a minute with her?’ “

In the photo, Wynn is sporting her service vest while Ryan wears her scrubs, a face mask, and a face shield to protect herself from the virus.

Wynn is currently in training to become an assistance dog with CCI, a non-profit that provides these animals free of charge to those in need.

This isn’t Wynn’s first time comforting people at the hospital, Ryan said. She began training Wynn at eight weeks old and frequently brings her to the hospital for patient visits.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, but, to ensure Wynn and those who touch her stay safe, hospital workers thoroughly wash their hands before playing with the Lab.

They are able to play with the dog inside Wynn’s office, where the lights are dimmed and meditation music plays overhead, CNN reported.

“It’s been the brightest part of our day,” Ryan said.

One therapy dog in Cedar Park, Texas is providing similar calming services at senior centers to spread joy to residents.

Tonka, a Great Dane, and his owner/handler Courtney Leigh are doing a sort of curbside pick-me-up for the residents of Cedar Pointe Health and Wellness Suites.

Recently, Tonka has been pawing up to the outside windows of the senior center and saying hello to residents through the glass.

