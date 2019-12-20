Therapy Dog Gets Caught Red-Pawed Stealing Donations from Toy Drive at Police Station

Image zoom Ben Franklin the therapy dog Franklin Police Department/Facebook

There’s a canine criminal running loose at the Franklin Police Department.

Officers at the Massachusetts precinct were in for an adorable surprise when they caught their therapy dog, Ben Franklin, stealing donations from a toy drive set up at their station.

In a video shared on the police department’s Facebook Wednesday, the golden retriever can be seen happily walking around a baby doll in a small carrier along a corridor. When an officer asks the furry thief what he was doing with the toy, the pooch trots to his dog bed under a desk, where a stuffed plushie is also found.

“You’re priceless,” an officer laughs. “He’s gonna stockpile them toys over there. He keeps bringing them in here.”

RELATED: Daring Dachshund Loves to Steal Candles, Cutting Boards and Other Random Objects from Owner

After catching the pup red-pawed, the police wrote on their Facebook, “We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should… 1. Close the door to the classroom or 2. Keep the toys elevated.”

“If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair,” the post read. “Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this larceny on camera.”

Deputy Chief James Mill told Boston 25 News Ben has since been “banned” from the room where they store the Christmas gifts for children.

“It was an easy solution,” Mill said. “I mean, he’s gotten his slobber all over them at this point so the police department has replaced them.”

Ben has been the therapy dog for the Franklin Police Department since February.

RELATED VIDEO: Narwhal the “Unicorn” Puppy is Stealing Hearts All Over the Internet

The pooch joined the force when he was just a 3-month-old puppy, according to a press release.

“There are only a few communities in Massachusetts so far that have embraced therapy dogs as a way to engage, and serve the public. We are proud of the efforts made by the Community Services Division, under the direction of Lieutenant Mark Manocchio, to bring this program online,” Chief Thomas J. Lynch said in a statement. “We see Ben as being a public face of our Agency, and a symbol of our commitment to use all available resources to better serve our residents.”

Since his arrival, Ben has making appearances at schools and local community events.

“Therapy dogs are used to comfort people who have been involved in a trauma, or stressful event,” the Franklin Police Department tweeted earlier this year. “They can also help de-escalate situations, and bring a calming presence to a scene.”