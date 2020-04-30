Therapy Alpacas Visit Seniors During Pandemic: 'Animals Have a Magical Way of Healing'

Leave it to alpacas to bring a smile to people's faces during a pandemic.

On Tuesday, residents at the Boulder Creek Post Acute Assisted Living Center in Poway, Calif., got a visit from a pair of the animals, separated by a safe social distance, of course. As part of the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Pet Encounter Therapy program, the duo of alpacas — named Kronk and Kuzco after the 2000 Disney film The Emperor's New Groove — traveled by van to help boost the elderly humans' morale.

"In the many years I have worked with this program, I have seen the unique gifts each animal can bring to this type of therapy," said program manager Robin Cohen in a press release. "... These alpacas are some of our funniest characters. They make us laugh every day and we knew they’d be the perfect key to inspiring smiles right now."

The seniors viewed the animals through the dining hall window. Alpacas aren't the typical animals enlisted for the program, which allows people to cuddle with pets like dogs, cats, bunnies, and guinea pigs to help lower their stress levels and provide other health benefits.

Since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has temporarily ended in-person therapy pet visits, Helen Woodward Animal Center decided the larger four-legged farm animals would bring joy from a distance.

According to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the check-in was such a hit with the residents and staff at Boulder Creek Post Acute that they are working on scheduling a followup, as well as stops to other facilities in the area.

"This has been a very challenging time for all of us, and it’s particularly hard on individuals who are inside facilities without visits from their regular friends and family members," Cohen said. "The one thing I know from my work is that animals have a magical way of healing."

Added Cohen: "I am so happy to be a part of providing a little bit of their magic."

