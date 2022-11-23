The Weeknd Shares Some Adorable Snaps as He and His Doberman Babysit a Tiny Kitten

The "Save Your Tears" singer posted photos with a little grey kitten on Wednesday

Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on November 23, 2022
The Weeknd. Photo: The Weeknd/Instagram

The Weeknd has a new furry friend!

On Wednesday, the singer — born Abel Tesfaye — posted a series of photos featuring a cute little grey kitten.

"babysitting 👽," he wrote alongside the photos.

In the first photo, the kitten is sitting front and center with The Weeknd cut slightly out of frame. The second and third pics show the singer playing video games and snuggling with the kitten. The last photo shows The Weeknd's dog, a Doberman Pinscher, checking out the kitten.

The 32-year-old singer regularly shares pics of his dog, including a recent photo of the pup poking his head out of a bunch of bushes.

The Weeknd welcomed his four-legged friend into his inner circle in 2017, just days following the news of his breakup with girlfriend Selena Gomez after 10 months of dating.

"Handsome devil," the singer captioned the photo of his Doberman Pinscher puppy at the time.

Many fans and followers took to the comment section, noting that The Weeknd's new dog may have replaced Gomez's pet Charlie, the puppy he adopted with her while they were dating.

