These stories are worth a click:

A Pennsylvania woman who had been charged with various counts of animal cruelty for selling “gothic kittens” that had been pierced in the ears and neck, was convicted yesterday by a jury. –AP via washingtonpost.com

After a much-hyped foray into 21st century technology, Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day forecast was texted to his 16,000 subscribers about two hours after he saw his shadow. –AP via L.A. Unleashed

Homer, a 40-year-old loggerhead turtle whose eyes had been intentionally gouged out, was unable to care for himself. But after being rescued, he is now settling into his new life at a U.K. aquarium. –Guardian

In other loggerhead turtle news, hundreds of baby turtles were found crossing the road in Australia instead of going to the ocean. Bright street lights may have confused the animals. –ABC News

Mei Lan, the female panda currently on her way from an Atlanta zoo to her new home in China, will be getting a language tutor to help her understand the Sichuan dialect. –People’s Daily Online

A 6-month-old gorilla baby was spotted reclining in a relaxed human pose at the Calgary Zoo. Officials say the gorilla looked so comfortable because she is well-cared for by her family. –Telegraph