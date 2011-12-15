The Water Bowl: Why Was Yo-Yo Ma on the Floor with a Wombat?

These stories are worth a click:

The cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who just became a Kennedy Center Honoree, isn’t too big to hang out on the bathroom floor with a wombat. Ma met the animal, Wilbur, backstage at a Chicago benefit event, after asking for a meet-and-greet with Wilbur. –Chicago Sun-Times

Scarlett Johansson has no problem with snakes but she does have a thing about birds. “Something about the wings and beaks and the flapping,” she says. “I’m terrified of them. –NYMag.com

A very strange-looking piglet was born in China. It looks strange because it has two snouts, but only one eye. –Metro U.K.

The Institute of Medicine has recommended that strict limits be placed on research involving chimps, stopping short of calling for a ban, but saying that the animals should be used only as a last resort because of the high moral costs. –AP

A cigarette-smoking chimpanzee named Booie has died at age 44. Once used in a research lab, he retired to an animal sanctuary near Los Angeles in 1995. –Daily Mail