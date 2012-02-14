The Water Bowl: Uggie Wins Best Dog at Golden Collar Awards

These stories are worth a click:

Surprising no one, Uggie won top prize at the inaugural Golden Collar Awards ceremony on Monday. He was named Best Dog in a Theatrical Film for his performance in The Artist. –Reuters

Two women in Hawaii are suing Petco, claiming that their dogs were injured during grooming. One of the dogs reportedly had its ear cut off, and its owner claims Petco employees attempted to glue the ear back on. –HawaiiNewsNow

A 300-lb. black bear has been hibernating inside a drain tunnel in Wisconsin. –WAOW

Model Lara Stone has a new puppy! Bert, a border terrier, will be benefitting from Stone’s love of shopping. She says he will be getting lots of new accessories. –Elle.com