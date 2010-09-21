The Water Bowl: Trash-Can Cat Lady Charged with Animal Cruelty; Plus, American Pets Are Fat!

These stories are worth a click:

Mary Bale was subjected to a public shaming and an Internet takedown after she was caught on camera throwing a cat into a trash can. She has now been charged with animal cruelty – causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, and not providing a suitable environment for an animal – by the RSPCA. –Telegraph

More than a third of American adults are overweight or obese, and many of their pets are, too – 58% of cats and 45% of dogs, according to a national survey of vets. These pets, like their owners, face health problems and shorter lives. –New York Daily News

Actree Bryce Dallas Howard’s son, 3 1/2, has been “negotiating for a puppy.” He has promised full responsibility for training the dog. –PEOPLE.com

Could it be? One U.K. family claims that its dearly departed family dog has returned –in the form of a large rock in the backyard garden. –Mail Online

A New York City architect is suing her former real estate brokers for seizing her Great Dane. She claims they took the dog – along with the rest of her possessions – when she couldn’t make rent payments because her identity had been stolen. –New York Post