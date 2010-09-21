The Water Bowl: Trash-Can Cat Lady Charged with Animal Cruelty; Plus, American Pets Are Fat!
These stories are worth a click:
Mary Bale was subjected to a public shaming and an Internet takedown after she was caught on camera throwing a cat into a trash can. She has now been charged with animal cruelty – causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, and not providing a suitable environment for an animal – by the RSPCA. –Telegraph
More than a third of American adults are overweight or obese, and many of their pets are, too – 58% of cats and 45% of dogs, according to a national survey of vets. These pets, like their owners, face health problems and shorter lives. –New York Daily News
Actree Bryce Dallas Howard’s son, 3 1/2, has been “negotiating for a puppy.” He has promised full responsibility for training the dog. –PEOPLE.com
Could it be? One U.K. family claims that its dearly departed family dog has returned –in the form of a large rock in the backyard garden. –Mail Online
A New York City architect is suing her former real estate brokers for seizing her Great Dane. She claims they took the dog – along with the rest of her possessions – when she couldn’t make rent payments because her identity had been stolen. –New York Post
The earth’s coral reefs have endured extreme heat stress this year, and many are bleaching –or shedding their color and going into survival mode –as a result. Some reefs have already died, and more are expected to, which means that millions of marine species will lose their habitat. –New York Times