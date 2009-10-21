The Water Bowl: Trapped Kitten Rescued From Sewer...Using Sardines! Plus, the End of Fish Pedicures?

People Staff
October 21, 2009 04:35 PM

These stories are worth a click:

After being stuck in a Sacramento sewer system for a month, a kitten was rescued with the help of firefighters and sardines. –usatoday.com

New York’s Secretary of State wants to prohibit fish pedicures, which use live carp to take the dead skin off feet. –nypost.com

Christian Slater, who stars in the new ABC crime show The Forgotten, has nothing but praise for his Rottweiler co-star. –Press Association via google

The number of cases of dog flu, H3N8, is rising across the United States. –tbo.com

A 90-lb. endangered sea turtle that had washed ashore during Hurricane Ike was released back into the Gulf of Mexico. –AP via chron.com

The winning entries in a national competition to name the Dublin Zoo’s two Sumatran tiger cubs were Emas and Wanita, the Indonesian words for gold and woman, respectively. –irishtimes.com

