The Water Bowl: On the Hunt for Pythons in Florida, Plus: Contact Lenses For Lions?
These stories are worth a click:
About ten hunters will be allowed to begin hunting pythons today in Florida, after Florida’s governor asked wildlife officials to begin trapping pythons immediately. A spokesperson said only the most experienced herpetologists will be allowed to track the Burmese pythons that will be euthanized when found. The hunt begins just two weeks after a pet python strangled a central Florida 2-year-old girl in her bed.–USA Today
The German firm S & V Technologies has a solution for blindness in lions, giraffes, tigers, rabbits, bears, rhinos and even owls due to cataracts: custom-made contact lenses.–Associated Press
Scientist have found that a very tiny species of lizard is so light that it falls to the ground like a feather.–BBC
Sad news: A small terrier died in a hot car while its owner’s girlfriend tried out for American Idol on Tuesday.–Denverpost.com
Thinking of creating a Twitter account for your pet? Here are seven ways to put your plan into action.–Searchengineland.com