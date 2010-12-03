The Water Bowl: Goat, Great Dane and Three-Legged Dog are BFFs! Plus, Will All Cats Be Fat Soon?

These stories are worth a click:

Three’s company for a goat, a Great Dane and a three-legged dog. The goat and the Great Dane are “like a married couple” that are inseparable from the retriever with three legs. –CBS News

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Flabby cats might not be able to make it through the cat flap anymore, if they continue to get bigger. Concerned researchers in the U.K. say that the average cat will weigh an obese 11 lbs. by 2020. –Mail Online

Congressman Joe Crowley doesn’t want Trouble the dog, Leona Helmsley’s heir, to benefit from Bush-era tax cut extensions. The House voted to extend tax cuts for people who make less than $250,000 a year. –YouTube

Could a new pill revolutionize life for dogs? Chem Spay, a set of three chewable tablets, is a new drug that will sterilize a dog by shrinking ovaries, according to the drug maker. –KABC-TV Los Angeles