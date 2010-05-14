The Water Bowl: Dog Blown Off Roof, Survives! Plus, Lou Reed's Concert for Canine Ears

These stories are worth a click:

A strong gust of wind blew a New York City terrier off an 11th floor terrace – but the dog survived with only a few bruises. The vet called the dog “Alfie the Aviator.” –The Tribeca Trib

Lou Reed will play a short concert in June at the Sydney Opera House of songs meant especially for canine ears. The sounds will be inaudible to humans. –TNT Magazine

A 21-year-old Australian man is dealing with a rare form of meningitis after he swallowed a slug on a dare. Slugs consume rat droppings, which contain the larvae of a parasitic worm. –News.com.au

So what does your vet really think about your pet’s name? The doctor probably assumes a lot about you based on what you’ve chosen to call your furry friend. –Paw Print Post

Cold-blooded lizards are facing extinction because of rising temperatures. If they get too hot, they have to seek shade, and that’s a higher priority than eating and mating. –msnbc.com