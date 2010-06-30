The Water Bowl: Chihuahua Dies to Save Child! Plus, Girl's Stolen Puppy Found

People Staff
June 30, 2010 03:05 PM

These stories are worth a click:

Manchas the Chihuahua apparently sacrificed its life to protect its owner’s 4-year-old son from two pit bulls that got into the family’s house. One of the pit bull grabbed Manchas and carried it away. –AP

A puppy that was stolen from the arms of an 8-year-old girl playing in the park has now been returned to his owner. A 13-year-old teenager has been arrested for the theft. –cbs13.com

A look at Osaka’s cafes for cat lovers, where people can visit with felines by feeding them and cuddling with them. It costs about $9 an hour. –Swampland

A black bear mauled a hiker in Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest, and still remains at large. Bear attacks on humans are rare, and the hiker survived. –AP

The Fourth of July might be a thrill for humans – BBQ, beach, fireworks – but it isn’t always so fun for pets. Some tips for helping them enjoy the holiday include not taking them to fireworks displays. –Unleashed

