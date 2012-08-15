The Water Bowl: Cats Stage High-Fashion Takeover

These stories are worth a click:

Choupette is just the latest cat in a growing trend among fashion’s elite to feature felines in their campaigns, beginning with Lanvin’s Fall 2009 ads. “[Cats’s] personalities do match the fashion set – they’re beautiful and graceful but also kind of finicky,” said Sarah Cristobal, editor of V magazine, which will feature Choupette in their fall fashion issue. –BuzzFeed

New research conducted during a study of Eurasian rollers, a type of bird, adds support to the belief that animal species can smell fear. While birds were once believed to have a weak sense of smell, the new findings show that when the chicks are in danger, they vomit a foul-smelling substance the parents understand to be a sign of fear. –New York Times

A study of 100 butterflies found near Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant two months after the March 2011 tsunami that caused damage to the reactors found a mutation in 12 percent of the butterflies, with the number increasing as the butterflies mated. Researchers are now looking to test other animal species to learn more about the long-term effects of radiation. –TIME

A 17-ft.-long Burmese python found in Florida’s Everglades is believed to be the largest of its kind ever captured in the state. The snake weighed more than 164 lbs. and was pregnant with 87 eggs. –Herald Tribune

Former NBA star Yao Ming traveled to Africa and met with two of the world’s seven remaining northern white rhinos, Najin and Suni, to bring attention to the poaching crisis the endangered animals are facing. “It’s tragic to know these impressive animals are among the last of their kind, just because some people believe their horn has healing properties,” he wrote on his blog. –Yao’s Journey to Africa