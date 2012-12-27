The Water Bowl: Cat Injured By Cactus Finds Forever Home

These stories are worth a click:

Prickly Pete, a cat that sustained injuries to its eyelids, muzzle, face, and body from a run-in with a cactus, has found a forever home. “I fell in love with him the minute I saw him,” new owner Jean Mann said. “It’s really sad. I can t imagine that he survived, and he’s such a nice kitty.” –New York Daily News

When it comes to hosting a holiday party, Padma Lakshmi’s No. 1 rule is no animals allowed. “Don’t bring your pet to a party,” she said. “I understand people are very passionate about their dogs, but if you’re going to bring your dog in your purse, you should probably let the hostess know ahead of time.” –Fox News

A 60-foot finback whale that washed ashore alive in Breezy Point, N.Y., died on Thursday. The animal was found severely emaciated and with cuts all over its body. –CBS New York

Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond on Thursday near Denver, where a 1-year-old husky named Dakota had crawled out onto thin ice to chase ducks and ended up falling through an opening. The dog had not been on a leash. –Denver Post