The Water Bowl: Bo Has the Run of Air Force One! Plus, Robbie Williams' Dog-Filled Wedding

These stories are worth a click:

Though he wasn’t in any of the press photos, First Dog Bo tagged along for his family’s weekend trip to the Gulf Coast this weekend. He had a grand time on Air Force One, and hung out with the press corps hoping for a treat. –Obama Foodorama

Singer Robbie Williams’ recent wedding to Ayda Field was unconventional in at least one way: in lieu of bridesmaids, the couple decided to fill the wedding party with their eight dogs, who wore flower collars. –HELLO!

A South Carolina man planning to run for the school board lost a petition with nearly 200 signatures –to his dog, Spencer. The 8-month-old pooch chewed the petition. –AP

Rabid vampire bats in Peru’s Amazon region have bitten hundreds of people. Four children have died in the outbreak. –BBC News

A black bear cub had his head stuck in a plastic bottle for 10 days, and was close to death when biologists helped remove the jar. He and his family were moved to a more remote area of the forest following the incident. –CNN.com