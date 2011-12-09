The Water Bowl: 80-Year-Old Woman Faces Criminal Charges for Feeding Ducks

These stories are worth a click:

After repeatedly violating a local ordinance that prohibits feeding birds, an 80-year-old Massachusetts woman is facing criminal charges. Residents complained she would take shopping carts full of food to give to ducks at a pond. “I will be the first 80-year-old woman in the world who was thrown in jail for feeding the animals,” she says. –ABC News

French actress Brigitte Bardot has spoken out against New Jersey’s annual bear hunt, calling it a “scandalous carnage” and saying that it “tarnishes the image” of New Jersey. This year’s hunt killed 592 bears. –AFP

Tensions in the San Francisco Bay area are rising as dogs become more numerous than children, and dog owners try to take their pets everywhere, including restaurants and grocery stores. –NYTimes.com

A reporter takes a look at Rolling Dog Farm, an animal sanctuary that rescues blind, deaf and otherwise impaired animals from euthanization, and finds that the animals are not suffering, but are “happy – and very healthy.” –Businessweek

Puss In Boots had a premiere for what you might call its target audience: cats. Antonio Banderas walked the red carpet and provided commentary for the feline audience. –YouTube