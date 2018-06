Zsa Zsa’s wide stance, teeth-exposing underbite and tongue that hangs almost to the ground helped her beat 13 other pups and win $1,500, a supersized trophy and a trip to New York City for media appearances during the 2018 Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. The Minnesota-based English bulldog was a rescue, plucked from a puppy mill and found by owner Megan Brainard on petfinder.com.