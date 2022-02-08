The Sopranos Horse Pie-O-My Dies After 4-Year Struggle with Equine Cushing Disease
Goldee, a 23-year-old horse who garnered attention for portraying Pie-O-My on The Sopranos, died at a farm in Warwick, N.Y., on Saturday.
The animal was diagnosed with Equine Cushing's disease — a chronic progressive disease of the pituitary gland — four years ago, according to the announcement of her death on Twitter.
Goldee's account asked for donations to local animal shelters in her honor.
Fans of The Sopranos may remember that Pie-O-My was a profitable racehorse, who shockingly died in a barn fire during season 4 of the acclaimed HBO series.
Though it was deemed accidental, Tony Soprano — played by the late James Gandolfini — believed the horse's owner set the fire to get a $200,000 insurance payout.
Pie-O-My allowed viewers to witness a kinder side of Soprano's character, whose love for animals was documented from the first season of the hit drama.
"James Gandolfini was really polite, and he wasn't afraid of [Goldee] at all. He even played with her on set," owner Kim Martin told Mel Magazine.
Martin also explained to News 12 that a California trainer spent two days working with the animal to teach her how to lay down in the stable for a scene with Gandolfini.
"It was very easy, very gentle," she told the outlet.
Martin also revealed that Goldee was never a race horse in real life. In fact, she was raised as a dressage horse before appearing on The Sopranos, according to News 12.
Goldee — the first horse that Martin ever bred — was born in New Jersey in 1999. She was a thoroughbred cross, the product of a Canadian thoroughbred and an elite Hanoverian stallion, according to Mel Magazine.