The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Shares Adorable Photo of New Cat Named Poseidon

Halle Bailey is a cat mom!

The Little Mermaid star, 21, paid homage to her Disney role by giving her cat an under-the-sea name.

"Meet Poseidon 🥰," Halle captioned a series of selfies with her new furry friend.

The name ties in with Halle's role as Ariel.

In Greek mythology, Triton is Poseidon's son and in The Little Mermaid, Ariel is King Triton's daughter.

Halle's sister – and the other half of duo ChloexHalle – Chloe Bailey commented, "the baby angel 😭😭 he needs to hurry and meet his aunty 😂🥰🥰."

The 21-year-old has been in London while filming The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid director previously discussed casting Halle as the film's titular character.