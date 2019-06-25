Lauren Conrad Adopts a New Puppy As 'Hills' Cast Returns To TV

Image zoom Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Lauren Conrad has a new furry friend!

The former reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to welcome a new member to her “pack.”

“Another little one has joined our pack 💛 Thanks @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!” Conrad, 33, captioned a selfie of her and her new adorable puppy, who she rescued through Wags and Walks Rescue in Los Angeles.

Conrad’s new addition came just a couple of days ahead of MTV’s highly anticipated reboot of The Hills, Hills: New Beginnings , which finally premiered on Monday without Conrad.

Last year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite star and mom to almost 2-year-old son, Liam James, would not be participating in reboot because “she’s in a different place in her life” but still “wants everyone to enjoy themselves.”

“She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work,” the source added. “She has a very full and happy life.”

Conrad’s former co-star, Whitney Port, was sad to hear that her friend would not be returning to the show but told PEOPLE she understands why she chose to stay off-screen.

“Of course, it would be ideal if the whole cast could get together, I feel like that’s what everybody would want to see, and she was the main person on The Hills, so it would’ve been awesome. But I understand some people just want more privacy at this point,” Port previously told PEOPLE. “We’re older now and we have a lot more to protect. So I don’t begrudge her, I’m not upset for making the decision she made.”

Conrad’s pack will expand again later this year as she and husband, William Tell, are expecting their second child. The couple shared a side photo of Conrad’s growing baby bump on Instagram in April to reveal the news.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year 👶🏼,” she captioned the shot.

Conrad and Tell, 39, welcomed their first child, son Liam, on July 5, 2017, after the co-founder of The Little Market and her lawyer husband tied the knot in September 2014 in a sunset ceremony.