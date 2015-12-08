The Fluff Awakens: Carrie Fisher's Service Dog Gary Becomes Overnight Celebrity

The biggest star of Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens press tour isn’t the Princess Leia actress, it’s her French Bulldog Gary.

While Gary and Fisher have been BFFs for furever (about three years), some Star Wars fans are just starting to learn about the actress’s personal Ewok. That’s because the pooch has become Fisher’s go-to +1 during her press tour for Episode VIII of the celebrated space opera franchise.

The brindle-colored canine with a tongue that could out-slurp Jar Jar Binks barreled into public consciousness on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, where he sat in on his famous owner’s interview. Fisher revealed that with no early press screenings, Gary is one of the first to see and review The Force Awakens, and he panted with excitement all the way through.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Gary’s enviable role as Star Wars reviewer and Fisher’s pup pal has made him the talk of social media. Fans from across the galaxy have been tweeting Fisher with their tributes and praises for Gary and his mighty tongue.

I couldn’t help myself any longer! Here’s @carrieffisher ‘s adorable friend, Gary, as an Ewok! pic.twitter.com/vly2nmyiDx — CuttlestheFish (@Fly_Cuttlefish) December 6, 2015

@carrieffisher still a little early, but have a Merry Gary Christmas! pic.twitter.com/hoyIrCyjXG — Obi-John Schirobi (@Mr630ElMaximo) December 6, 2015

Fisher doesn’t need the Internet to know she has a great dog on her hands. For the past three years she and her daughter Billie Lourd have been chronicling the amazing and adorable things Gary does in his day-to-day life. Napping, snacking, dressing up and traveling are some of his preferred pastimes.

Gary (& friend) between tweets & interviews on SW press junket pic.twitter.com/ToW77rgka8 — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 7, 2015

Gary between bites in the big apple… pic.twitter.com/Vyml69LPMP — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 1, 2015

#itsgary #servicedogsofamerica #restaurantregal #staytru #yolo A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 11, 2014 at 11:54am PST

#itsgary A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Aug 20, 2013 at 10:29am PDT

#itsgary A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 28, 2013 at 11:30am PDT

How do you know I’m in Dallas? I barely know I’m here…I was just following Gary! pic.twitter.com/qmB67qwfoO — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) September 25, 2015

But Gary’s most important role is the way he helps Fisher every day. The Star Wars royalty adopted Gary as a service pet to help her handle her bi-polar disorder. Fisher, who has been open about her diagnosis and mental health, says the Frenchie provides vital emotional support and stability in her life.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune earlier this year. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Basically, the force is strong with this pup.