The Dos and Don'ts of What Thanksgiving Foods are Safe for Your Dog

The fine festive smells of Thanksgiving are almost upon us. The sweet spice of the pies, the succulent cuts of turkey, the hearty fountains of gravy — we’re drooling. Your dogs will be too, once they get a whiff of what you are cooking up. Turkey Day is one of the most bountiful begging days of the year. But while everything may smell and taste good to your dog, many Thanksgiving foods are unhealthy and dangerous for your pup to digest.

To make sure everyone gets their fair share of delicious table scraps, DogVacay rounded up the Thanksgiving foods that are Dos and Don’ts for pooches. Follow these rules, and everyone (two-legged or four-pawed) will leave the table happy, full and unharmed.