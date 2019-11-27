The Dos and Don'ts of What Thanksgiving Foods are Safe for Your Dog

The fine festive smells of Thanksgiving are almost upon us. The sweet spice of the pies, the succulent cuts of turkey, the hearty fountains of gravy — we’re drooling. Your dogs will be too, once they get a whiff of what you are cooking up. Turkey Day is one of the most bountiful begging days of the year. But while everything may smell and taste good to your dog, many Thanksgiving foods are unhealthy and dangerous for your pup to digest.
To make sure everyone gets their fair share of delicious table scraps, DogVacay rounded up the Thanksgiving foods that are Dos and Don’ts for pooches. Follow these rules, and everyone (two-legged or four-pawed) will leave the table happy, full and unharmed.
DON'T Go Overboard with the Turkey
Yes pets can eat turkey, under certain conditions. You can offer your pet a small amount of unseasoned turkey without the skin, but only if you know turkey agrees with your pet’s digestive system. It is important not to give your pet turkey from the Thanksgiving table because the fatty skin of the bird and the seasonings can give your pet gastrointestinal trouble. Make sure any turkey you offer your pet has the bones removed. Bones can lead to choking and, if swallowed, bones can cause obstructions in your pet’s GI tract, which could require surgery.
DO Give Your Dog a Small Serving of Cranberry Sauce
Cranberries are full of antioxidants and vitamins that are great for your pup, but this trademark sauce is also full of sugar, so keep Fido’s portion light.
DO Pass a Piece of Pumpkin (Not Pie)
Plain, cut, cooked pieces of pumpkin are a pawsome treat for pups. The smooth and colorful food is often used as a digestive aid for dogs with tummy troubles. Don’t be afraid to share this squash with your furry sweetheart, just make sure there are no extra flavors added.
DON'T Break Bread with Your Pup
The yeast from dinner rolls and other breads at your Thanksgiving meal can lead to uncomfortable gas for your dog, and severe smells for the rest of your guests. Make sure everyone stays safe and the room stays fresh by keeping any bread out of your pet’s reach.
DO Dish Out Raw Veggies
Before you cook up all those vegetables for the picky humans surrounding your table, toss a few to your dog. Asparagus, broccoli and carrots are all safe raw vegetables to share with your pup. Make sure you chop them up in to easy-to-chew pieces before passing them off to your four-pawed friend, and don’t add any seasonings.
DON'T Let Your Dog Near Any Onions
In large doses, onions can cause anemia in dogs, making this food very toxic to pups. To avoid any trips to the vet on Turkey Day, keep your pets away from any foods that contain onions or other alliums (garlic, leeks and shallots). This means no stuffing!