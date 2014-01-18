The Daily Treat: This Dog Is Twerking for a Cause

Just when the world thought twerking and “Gangnam Style” had surpassed their saturation point, along comes Nathan.

This hairless pup – rocking a Miley Cyrus crop – is a resident at Bald is Beautiful Dog Rescue in South Carolina, and is also the non-profit’s top rump-shaker. To get a little extra warmth, Nathan has developed a cardio regimen of intense wiggling – and the Internet has taken notice.

Videos of Nathan’s fly moves have helped to raise awareness about Bald Is Beautiful and its mission. The dog rescue is dedicated to rehabilitating and finding homes for hairless and small dogs in need.

But right now, the only thing Nathan needs is a beat. Hit it!