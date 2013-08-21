The Daily Treat: Sunny Obama Is Already Too Cool for You

It’s the new addition heard ‘round the world: On Monday evening, the Obamas announced they had added another dog to their furry family, 1-year-old Sunny.

But just one day into her life as a public figure, and it seems Sunny is less-than-thrilled with the attention. In recent photographs shared on Instagram by Pete Souza, the official photographer of the White House, the Portuguese water pup appears to be saying, “No photos please!”

While posing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Bo happily looks toward the camera, while Sunny stands off to the side. Later, at the colonnade, Sunny really stands her ground, turning her head away almost completely.

Such is the price of fame, unfortunately, and with a mug as cute as hers, it’s no wonder the world wants to see more. Maybe a pair of sunglasses will help her cope?