The Daily Treat: Shivering Squirrel Is NOT Excited About Winter Storm Hercules

2014 is here! And with it is Winter Storm Hercules, a severe blizzard blanketing the Midwest and northeast with anywhere from six inches to one foot of snow through Friday.

While that kind of weather is welcomed by kids who wouldn’t mind missing an extra day of school, there’s one furry critter who’s a bit displeased.

This squirrel, spotted shivering in Baltimore, says it all. Even with a built-in fur coat, this little guy is not at all up for another onslaught of flakes. (We imagine he’s planning on returning to his home the second this photo shoot is over.)

Frankly, we feel this squirrel’s pain, but while there’s not much we can do to stop the snow, we can try and help him warm up. Paging all philanthropic pets in the area with winter outwear to spare!