The Daily Treat: Hillary Scott's Dog Sneaks a Peek at Baby Sis

The singer welcomed her little lady on July 22

Hillary Scott isn’t the only one gushing over her new addition.

The new mom’s dog Hobbs just can’t keep his eyes off baby girl Eisele Kaye Tyrrell, whom the Lady Antebellum lead singer welcomed July 22 with husband Chris Tyrrell.

“Hobbs was sneaking a peek at his new sis…ha!” Scott, 27, wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of her curious furball.