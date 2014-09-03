The Daily Treat: Carrie Underwood's Most Paw-dorable Pet Mothering Moments

From cuddles on the couch to photo shoots with silly props, this girl has babying in the bag

Make no bones about it – Carrie Underwood is going to nail this mom thing.

The country star, who announced via Instagram on Monday that she’s expecting her first child with husband Mike Fisher, is a pro at caring for her pups Ace and Penny, as her social media feeds so beautifully illustrate. From adorable cuddles on the couch to photo shoots with silly props, this girl has babying in the bag (seriously, what else does she need to know?). See the paw-some proof below:

She Doesn’t Play Favorites

Just so nobody felt left out of the excitement, Underwood made sure her furbabies were in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

She Teaches Her ‘Children’ Well

Underwood has tried to instill the basics – like sharing is caring! – in her canine charges. Looks like Ace needs a little more work, though …

She’s All Ears

She may not be completely fluent in “dog,” but she’s a good listener and everyone can appreciate that.

She Knows Belly Rubs Are the Best

Don’t worry! No one was hurt in the making of this Instagram– this is just the result of a good tummy rub.

Dad Has It Down, Too

Underwood won’t be alone, she’ll have husband Mike Fisher to help with those sleepless nights. Clearly, he’s got cuddling covered!

She Has a Sense of Humor

Although the camera work is a little fuzzy in this Instagram, one thing is clear: Underwood knows that props are a mom’s BFF.

She’s Clever with the Cameras

We believe people who compare others to pop culture phenoms (see our story on Prince George’s resemblance to Grumpy Cat) are more in touch with the world as a whole.

