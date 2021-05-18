The Daily Show Launches Charitable Pet Line Full of Newsworthy Dog Goodies

Proceeds from The Daily Show Dog Collection will benefit Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization working to make all American animal shelters no-kill by 2025.

Breaking news! The Daily Show is going to the dogs.

The Comedy Central program led by Trevor Noah unveiled the new charitable line on its May 17 episode. The Daily Show Dog Collection is available now for canine-owning satire fans.

All of the show's proceeds from the line will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society — an animal welfare organization working to make all of America's animal shelters no-kill by 2025.

The line of dog gear, which includes bowls, collars, bandanas, and more, is an understandable move for The Daily Show. The program's staff is full of dog lovers, who document how their pups help with the show on the Instagram account @DailyShowDogs.

To celebrate the launch of the collection and promote pet adoption, @DailyShowDogs will be highlighting adoptable rescue dogs from shelters across the U.S. from May 17 to June 18.

Daily show dog gear Credit: COURTESY VIACOM/CBS

This is the third charitable merchandise line The Daily Show has launched with ViacomCBS Consumer Products. The show's previous launches include their Monochrome Collection, which benefited the Equal Justice Initiative, and a festive holiday sweater that benefitted United We Dream.