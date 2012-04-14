The Cutest Pets on Twitter This Week!

We put the call out on Twitter for your cutest photos and you delivered! See our first-place furballs and some runners-up from our daily #cutepic photo contest
By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:36 PM

PAWS FOR EFFECT

Shhh … No words are necessary when Teddy’s cuteness does all the talking for him.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Pebbles and Bam Bam kiss their cares away Monday with a romp through the park – and a well-deserved #cutepic win.

LIGHT READING

Just as it is for humans, any news about the is catnip for Haley.

RIDING HIGH

Foxy’s got the wind in her face and Wednesday’s #cutepic win all locked up.

TOPSY-TURVY

Either way you look at it, Tommy’s adorableness cannot be ignored.

BOXED IN

No bed, no problem! Katie’s beleaguered kitty grabs some shut-eye wherever she can find it and scores Tuesday’s #cutepic crown in the process.

MONKEYING AROUND

You’ve been warned! Dora Craft’s furbaby is not letting anyone come between him and his beloved.

SO NOSY

Michelle Baggett’s inquisitive fellow burrowed deep under the covers to dig up Thursday’s #cutepic crown.

IN THE HOOD

Despite having a full fur coat, Hobie can’t say no to another stylish accessory.

PENCILED IN

Since she can’t use her words, this precious kitty finds another way to get her owner’s attention.

