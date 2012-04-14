The Cutest Pets on Twitter This Week!
PAWS FOR EFFECT
Shhh … No words are necessary when Teddy’s cuteness does all the talking for him.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Pebbles and Bam Bam kiss their cares away Monday with a romp through the park – and a well-deserved #cutepic win.
RIDING HIGH
Foxy’s got the wind in her face and Wednesday’s #cutepic win all locked up.
TOPSY-TURVY
Either way you look at it, Tommy’s adorableness cannot be ignored.
BOXED IN
No bed, no problem! Katie’s beleaguered kitty grabs some shut-eye wherever she can find it and scores Tuesday’s #cutepic crown in the process.
MONKEYING AROUND
You’ve been warned! Dora Craft’s furbaby is not letting anyone come between him and his beloved.
SO NOSY
Michelle Baggett’s inquisitive fellow burrowed deep under the covers to dig up Thursday’s #cutepic crown.
IN THE HOOD
Despite having a full fur coat, Hobie can’t say no to another stylish accessory.
PENCILED IN
Since she can’t use her words, this precious kitty finds another way to get her owner’s attention.