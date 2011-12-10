The Cutest Pets on Twitter This Week!

We put the call out on Twitter for your cutest photos and you delivered! See our first-place furballs and some runners-up from our daily #cutepic photo contest
By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:36 PM

1 of 10

FESTIVE FURBALLS

Gigi Peregrin’s pair of pups – and Tuesday’s #cutepic winners – are beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

2 of 10

TWO FOR THE MONEY

This double dose of cuteness loves to spend the holiday season hugging it out.

3 of 10

TREE TIME

Lisa Reddy’s furry feline is all aglow. He’s helping mom with the decorating!

4 of 10

SITTING PRETTY

With a face as sweet as hers, Lulu knows her look will eventually get her what she wants.

5 of 10

IN THE BAG

Not even an oversize accessory can mask Valentino’s #cutepic-worthy sweetness.

6 of 10

SLEEPY STANCE

Dolce proves he’s living the good life indeed with a midweek snooze – and Wednesday’s #cutepic crown.

7 of 10

HOLED UP

Despite Pixie’s best efforts to blend in, her mighty mug still manages to stand out.

8 of 10

EYES HAVE IT

Snap away, mom! Andie’s kitten is ready to “Vogue”.

9 of 10

CUDDLY CAPTAIN

Lily takes the helm of her master’s sailboat and steers it toward a #cutepic victory Thursday.

10 of 10

WELL SUITED

Ante up! Bailey may look like a dog, but she’s a card shark at heart.

By People Staff