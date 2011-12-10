The Cutest Pets on Twitter This Week!
FESTIVE FURBALLS
Gigi Peregrin’s pair of pups – and Tuesday’s #cutepic winners – are beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
TWO FOR THE MONEY
This double dose of cuteness loves to spend the holiday season hugging it out.
TREE TIME
Lisa Reddy’s furry feline is all aglow. He’s helping mom with the decorating!
SITTING PRETTY
IN THE BAG
Not even an oversize accessory can mask Valentino’s #cutepic-worthy sweetness.
SLEEPY STANCE
Dolce proves he’s living the good life indeed with a midweek snooze – and Wednesday’s #cutepic crown.
EYES HAVE IT
Snap away, mom! Andie’s kitten is ready to “Vogue”.
CUDDLY CAPTAIN
Lily takes the helm of her master’s sailboat and steers it toward a #cutepic victory Thursday.
WELL SUITED
Ante up! Bailey may look like a dog, but she’s a card shark at heart.
