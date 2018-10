From Tattoos to Teary Selfies: The 15 Sweetest Ways Celebs Have Paid Tribute to Their Late Pets

Sandra Bullock recently revealed that she’s been going through a difficult time lately: After her father John died in September, the actress shared in front of a crowd that she’d also lost dogs Poppy and Ruby a few weeks later.

“It’s been a crappy few weeks,” she said. “My dad died and both of my dogs died, so I don’t feel like being nice!” (She proceeded to lovingly roast honoree Sarah Paulson, and to thank her for sending poppies in honor of Poppy.)

Poppy and Ruby were both extra-special dogs: Ruby had just two legs, Poppy three.

Speaking to PEOPLE in the World’s Most Beautiful issue in 2015, the mom of two said her dogs “have no idea anything is missing. Ruby is missing her front two legs, but she walks upright like we do, and that’s exactly how she goes to the bathroom as well. It’s like watching a drunk sailor.”