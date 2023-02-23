Thailand Sanctuary Caring for Elephants with 'Caved-in' Backs Damaged by Years of Tourist Rides

Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WWFT) is working to raise awareness about how tourists' decisions can negatively impact animals.

WWFT runs the largest wildlife center in Thailand, which includes a sanctuary for elephants. Many of the center's elephant residents are animals rescued from the trekking industry, where elephants spend countless hours giving tourists rides around Thailand.

One of the WWFT's former trekking elephants is Pai Lin. She spent over 25 years giving rides to humans, sometimes being forced to carry six tourists at once on her back.

"While elephants may be known for their strength and size, their backs are not naturally designed to carry weight, as their spines extend upwards," Tom Taylor, a project director at WFFT, said in a statement. "Constant pressure on their backbones from tourists can result in permanent physical damage, which can be seen in our resident Pai Lin."

Along with sharing this statement, WWFT provided photos of Pai Lin to PEOPLE. In the photographs, Pai Lin's spine is caved in and sunken from the heavy weight of repeated rides. Naturally, an elephant's spine is rounded and raised.

WFFT/Amy Jones

It is typical for a trekking elephant to carry riders, a large seat, and their handler during trips. The continuous pressure of this extra weight day in and day out can deteriorate the tissues and bones in an elephant's back, leading to irreversible physical damage. Unfortunately, this type of injury is common in trekking elephants, according to WWFT.

The good news is that Pai Lin, estimated to be around 71 years old, never has to give another ride again. In 2007, WWFT rescued the elephant and moved her to its sanctuary, where she roams free and is encouraged to explore her natural behaviors.

WFFT/Amy Jones

"Most of the rescued elephants at WFFT have experienced decades of abuse," Taylor added. "While we could never comprehend the trauma these animals have experienced in the past, at least they can now live the rest of their lives in peace at the sanctuary."

WWFT shared Pai Lin's story to inspire travelers to research their vacation animal encounters before booking.

"We hope that these photos encourage tourists to do their research and support only ethical and sustainable elephant centers, while avoiding establishments that offer riding or other exploitative practices," Taylor summarized.