Texas Woman's Security Camera Captures Elegant, Eerie Dance Fight Between Two Deer

Gay Isber McMillan, 59, caught hilarious, furry footage on her property's security camera during a family get-together.

In the video, a doe can be seen eating from a feeder left on McMillan's property in Lake Somerville, Texas, which the homeowner calls 'Little Star Ranch.'

Another doe then approaches, and they immediately launch themselves onto their hind legs, elegantly walking and swatting at each other in a performance that looks more like a dance than a fight.

The dueling duo eventually collides and paws at each other before dropping back to all fours and running off.

McMillan, an Austin-based technical writer, told SWNS: "They're well-fed deer, so I don't know why they feel they need to fight over it. There's about 20 more pounds of corn they can eat, but they're animals, so they're not thinking groceries, they're thinking 'I want that corn right there.'"

deer fight Credit: Gay Isber McMillan/SWNS

McMillan, her husband, and friends gathered at the ranch to celebrate her son and his husband visiting from South Africa.

They happened to have their security cameras on when the balletic fight went down.

"It was a cool little thing that happened," McMillan said.

"We just happened to be there; otherwise, we would have probably never seen it on our cameras."

Deer are often seen at the ranch, and McMillan leaves food for them regularly.

"There's a creek that runs all around our property, and the deer walk up and down it," she said.

"That stump is a deer feeder, and we put corn in there and deer food that's super sweet like dried beets and dried apples that you can buy in a bag," the animal lover added. "If we're going to be there on the weekends, we want to see some deer, and that's why we use it."

deer fight Credit: Gay Isber McMillan/SWNS

McMillan said this isn't the first time she's seen a deer fight, but it is the first time she's caught two female deer clashing hooves.