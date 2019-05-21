This Movie Theater Lets You Bring Your Dog — and Offers Bottomless Wine!

Image zoom

Now man’s best friend can come to the movies with you!

A movie theater in Plano, Texas, allows dogs at its screenings — and there’s an additional incentive for their human companions: free wine and whiskey!

K9 Cinemas, which opened in December, offers movie nights for you and your pooch, along with other themed nights like “Karaoke Margarita Night” and “Bring Your Dog to Church Night.”

Tickets are $5 for dogs, $10 for kids and $15 for adults, and any purchase of an adult ticket comes with your choice of free bottomless wine or four servings of whiskey.

The space is full of comfy red couches for your pup to relax on, as well as a large open space in front of the screen if they get restless.

RELATED: N.Y.C. Restaurant Debuts Dog Menu that Features a $42 Steak for Canines

Image zoom

Image zoom

Moviegoers can bring a maximum of two dogs, as long as they’re up-to-date on their shots: Owners can upload veterinary records online at the theater’s website or bring a copy of their dog’s records to the box office.

Human ticket holders are also responsible for taking their canines out for bathroom breaks and for cleaning up after their pets.

RELATED VIDEO: Labrador Retriever Named the Most Popular Dog Breed for 28th Consecutive Year

The theater doesn’t show any new releases, instead it is screening a selection of classic, dog-friendly flicks.

Sold? For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the theater’s website.