Texas Mom Calmly Pulls Large Snake Out of Her Daughter's Car Engine — Watch the Shocking Clip!

Nicole Graham removed the reptile with a ruler and a pair of gloves after it found its way into the vehicle

By
Published on April 14, 2023 12:03 PM

A Texas mother pulled a snake out of her daughter's car engine, and it wasn't a magic trick!

A new viral video shows Nicole Graham, a mother of three, successfully removing a reptile from her daughter Haylie's car engine with a ruler, a pair of gloves, and some commentary.

"Come here. Baby, I'm not trying to hurt you," Graham says in the clip, which was recorded by Haylie in Burton, Texas, on April 4.

The video ends with the snake outside the car engine, held between Graham's hand and her ruler.

"I am not scared of snakes," Graham told TODAY.com. "Spiders, reptiles, snakes, it doesn't matter. I view all animals with respect and compassion."

Alongside her husband Mike, Graham co-owns The Garden Hen — a company that teaches others how to become urban chicken farmers — and currently has 14 full-time clients.

Haylie drives her mom to jobs since Graham has vision problems from a benign pituitary tumor, per TODAY.

Graham spotted the nonvenomous rat snake, estimated to be about four feet long, resting on her daughter's car engine and decided to go for it, she said.

"Most times, you don't want to go toward the head because if they get alarmed or scared, they have a tendency to strike," the mom added to the outlet. "The good thing about rat snakes is that they're typically not aggressive."

Woman pulls snake from truck

Speaking with local station KRIV, Haylie explained the snake situation started when her mom "came running over to my car" after finding the snake in the chicken coop. The rat snakes are common in Texas and usually prey on chicken eggs.

"It was crazy!" she said of the snake. "And so my mom, she picked it up on like the stick, and then we brought it out. And then it ended up falling off the stick, and then running under my car, and then going up into the engine."

"She is not used to snakes," Graham said of her daughter. "She is a girlie girl and free spirit; however, there are certain animals she won't go anywhere near."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Graham later explained to KRIV that "safety is key" in snake interactions and emphasized her use of gloves and a stick in the rescue effort.

"Picking snakes up, it's not for everybody. Obviously, you always need to be cautious because it may not always be a nonvenomous snake," she said.

Related Articles
Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.
Holly Marie Combs Reveals How Close the 'Charmed' Cast Got After She Developed a 'Rather Large Tumor'
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Seemingly Denied Entry to Marc Jacobs NYC Show
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Seemingly Denied Entry to Marc Jacobs Fashion Show for Being Late
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Pet Name They Can't Stop Calling Each Other: 'This Is So Embarrassing'
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek and His Family's Cutest Photos from Their Texas Life
Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's Relationship Timeline
Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? All About Kelly Stafford
Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Eleanor Roosevelt Obsession After a Class Presentation
Mom Goes Viral for Documenting Daughter's Growing Eleanor Roosevelt Obsession After School Project
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey
Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki attend the red carpet at the "SUPERNATURAL" 300TH Episode Celebration at the Pratt Hall on November 16, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki's Relationship Timeline
McKinnon Galloway real life love
Woman with Rare Genetic Disorder Wondered 'Who Is Going to Ever Love Me?' Then Fiancé Proved 'He's the One'
Actor Jensen Ackles (L) and wife actress Danneel Ackles attend the Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2011 event honoring "Supernatural" on March 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jensen Ackles' Wife? All About Danneel Ackles
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Mama June Shannon's 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline