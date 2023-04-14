Texas Mom Calmly Pulls Large Snake Out of Her Daughter's Car Engine — Watch the Shocking Clip!

A Texas mother pulled a snake out of her daughter's car engine, and it wasn't a magic trick!

A new viral video shows Nicole Graham, a mother of three, successfully removing a reptile from her daughter Haylie's car engine with a ruler, a pair of gloves, and some commentary.

"Come here. Baby, I'm not trying to hurt you," Graham says in the clip, which was recorded by Haylie in Burton, Texas, on April 4.

The video ends with the snake outside the car engine, held between Graham's hand and her ruler.

"I am not scared of snakes," Graham told TODAY.com. "Spiders, reptiles, snakes, it doesn't matter. I view all animals with respect and compassion."

Alongside her husband Mike, Graham co-owns The Garden Hen — a company that teaches others how to become urban chicken farmers — and currently has 14 full-time clients.

Haylie drives her mom to jobs since Graham has vision problems from a benign pituitary tumor, per TODAY.

Graham spotted the nonvenomous rat snake, estimated to be about four feet long, resting on her daughter's car engine and decided to go for it, she said.

"Most times, you don't want to go toward the head because if they get alarmed or scared, they have a tendency to strike," the mom added to the outlet. "The good thing about rat snakes is that they're typically not aggressive."

Speaking with local station KRIV, Haylie explained the snake situation started when her mom "came running over to my car" after finding the snake in the chicken coop. The rat snakes are common in Texas and usually prey on chicken eggs.

"It was crazy!" she said of the snake. "And so my mom, she picked it up on like the stick, and then we brought it out. And then it ended up falling off the stick, and then running under my car, and then going up into the engine."

"She is not used to snakes," Graham said of her daughter. "She is a girlie girl and free spirit; however, there are certain animals she won't go anywhere near."

Graham later explained to KRIV that "safety is key" in snake interactions and emphasized her use of gloves and a stick in the rescue effort.

"Picking snakes up, it's not for everybody. Obviously, you always need to be cautious because it may not always be a nonvenomous snake," she said.