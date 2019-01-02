Texas Longhorn Mascot Bevo Charges at Uga the Georgia Bulldog During Failed Photo Op

College football’s fierce rivalries are starting to trickle down to the school mascots.

According to NPR, Bevo, the towering 1,600-lb. steer that serves as the Texas Longhorns’ mascot, charged at the University of Georgia’s animal mascot, Uga, the 62-lb. English bulldog.

The terrifying battle of school spirit took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, where the two teams represented by the animals played in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday.

As part of the rousing pre-game festivities, handlers set up a photo op for Uga and Bevo. The two mascots were separated by metal safety barriers, but the precautions weren’t enough to hold back Bevo when he spied his rival.

Video from ESPN of the failed photo shows the steer charging through the barriers right at the Bulldogs’ bulldog, while Uga uses his short legs to run for his life. The shocking footage spread on social media, allowing fans to see the close call from multiple angles.

“He was just going to say hi,” Patrick Dowell, one of Bevo’s handlers, told ESPN about the incident, which ended with the steer being wrangled before he could reach Uga.

A photo from Bevo’s official Twitter account from Dec. 31 shows Uga and the steer getting along without issue.

It is this calm, civil behavior that is more typical of Bevo, according to the mascot’s breeder, John Baker. Her told ESPN that Bevo is usually “docile” and not one to act out.

Thankfully, no animal mascots or humans were hurt during Bevo’s bolt, though Uga may have left the Sugar Bowl with damaged pride, since the University of Texas went on to best University of Georgia 28-21 in the big game.