Texas French Bulldog Couple Poses for Maternity Shoot to Prepare for Puppies

Image zoom Cristal Malek Photography

Everything it a little bit cuter when it’s done by a dog, maternity photoshoots included.

Pregnant French bulldog mom Cozette and her beau Boudreaux, also a Frenchie, sat for photographer Cristal Malek of Cristal Malek Photography, reports KTRK.

The El Campo, Texas canine couple picked some traditional maternity shoot poses — like sitting side-by-side with a sign that reads “we’re pregnant” — and some unique adorable ones.

Image zoom Cristal Malek Photography

Cozette and her growing belly are the stars of many of the shots, including one photo where the pooch is seen “reading” What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

RELATED: How to Make Your Cat and Dog Photos Adorably Share-Worthy

Image zoom Cristal Malek Photography

Image zoom Cristal Malek Photography

Image zoom Cristal Malek Photography

According to KTRK, Malek has experience photographing dogs, but this was her first canine maternity shoot.

The photographer shared several of the shots on Facebook with the caption “And they call it puppy love.”

Image zoom Cristal Malek Photography

Commenters on the Facebook photo set all seem to agree that the shoot is a “cute” idea, with one writing “omg this is the cutest thing I have ever seen.”

Best wishes to the canine couple and their upcoming puppies!