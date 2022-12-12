Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner.

Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to the call.

The officers found a dog who "could barely walk" — likely from "a bad case of arthritis" — but was still "extremely sweet and gentle," according to an Orange County Animal Services Facebook post. The dog's rescuers estimated at the time that the dog was about 9 or 10 years old and would likely struggle to find an adopter because of her health issues.

However, Orange County Animal Services weren't concerned about finding a home for the canine for long. After the officers brought the dog back to Orange County Animal Services, the pooch was scanned for a microchip that might contain contact information for an owner. Shelter workers found a microchip and used the information to track down the dog's original family, who lived all the way in Texas.

"When we called them, we gave them the surprise of a lifetime," the agency wrote on social media about the dog. From the call, Orange County Animal Services learned that the canine found in the hotel room was a 12-year-old pet named Jazzy, who ran away from home seven years ago after getting spooked by fireworks.

"The family was unable to find her anywhere. They searched for her for a long time, and even after seven years, they never gave up hope," Orange County Animal Services added.

While it is still unclear how Jazzy ended up in Florida, her family doesn't care as long as Jazzy is back in their lives. After hearing that his dog was alive and safe, Jazzy's owner booked a plane ticket to Florida and picked the dog up on Saturday.

Orange County Animal Services/Facebook

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Jazzy couldn't take her eyes off him," Orange County Animal Services said of the heartfelt reunion. "She licked his hand again and again and inched her body as close as could to him."

"Our staff and volunteers have to endure heartache and heartbreak every day," the agency concluded its post. "Every now and then, though, we get to watch something like this, and it makes every minute worth it. If we could bottle this type of love and give it to every adopter, we would."