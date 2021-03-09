"Just by looking at her, I sort of knew that she would fit with the family," Monica Deaton said of the dog named Baby Girl

Texas Dog Gets Adopted After Living at Shelter for 7 Years: 'She Is Coming Home'

A dog who had been living at a Texas animal shelter for seven years has finally found her forever home.

Texas residents Monica and Mark Deaton have added a fourth dog to their family after adopting Baby Girl from the Winnie Berry Humane Society in Angelina County, according to ABC12 News.

Baby Girl arrived at the animal shelter in 2014 and was the shelter resident with the longest stay before her adoption.

"Just looking into her eyes, I couldn't understand why she had been there for so long. Just by looking at her, I sort of knew that she would fit with the family. She just had part of it," Monica told the outlet.

Monica said she could tell "immediately" that Baby Girl was the dog for her.

"She reminded me of my elderly dog that passed at 17 years old. Just her personality and everything made me think, yes. She is coming home," she said.

Kristy Bice, the shelter's executive director, said they used social media to get the word out that Baby Girl needed a home.

"It's through those efforts of our community of animal lovers out there and everybody's combined efforts, in which we were able to get her adopted," she said.

Bice added that many factors affect long each animal stays at the shelter, but every animal is welcome to stay "until their forever home is found."

Elizabeth Burns, the shelter's supervisor, described Baby Girl as a "lover" who was a "really great dog" at the shelter.

"She loved all of our staff members too. She just wanted us to cuddle, hug and love on her all the time," she said. "We're going to miss her a lot."

Burns said she hopes Baby Girl's new family will provide updates and bring her by to visit the shelter's staff.

"With me working here for three years, I sort of grew attached being with them every day, so we fall in love easily. I just hope that they keep in touch with us," she shared.

Baby Girl is adjusting well at her new home and even curled up in bed next to Mark during her first night with the family, Monica said.