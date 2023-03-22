Texas Cat Pulled from the Edge of a Busy Highway Overpass and Is Saved 'Against All Odds'

An adorable orange feline has a second chance at life after being pulled from the edge of a busy highway overpass in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday.

It is unclear how the feline — nicknamed "stunt devil Bridges" by his rescuers — ended up on the precarious perch, but he was spotted on the overpass's ledge by a passerby who saw he was trapped with no escape.

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services reported receiving a 3-1-1 call about the cat and his predicament. Animal Care Officer Tutak and Animal Care Sergeant Flores quickly responded to the kitty's location and cautiously approached the animal.

"Though Bridges wasn't ready to completely trust the officers at first, he readily allowed them to pick him up once he realized they were there to rescue him," explained the animal shelter in a social media update, adding that "against all odds" the rescuers saved the cat "from the perilous heights" without incident.

After the rescuers had the cat in the bag, they brought the "stunt devil" to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services' emergency room for a thorough medical examination.

Veterinarians could not determine how long Bridges went without food or water before the rescue, but the shelter said that the feline was a "bit ravenous." Following the exam, Bridges was cleared for significant medical concerns and started treatment for a slight upper respiratory infection.

"He is now resting up and feeling more himself in our adoptable cat building," the shelter wrote in Friday's social media update. "Thank you to all who called to report Bridges' predicament to 3-1-1, and thank you, Officer Tutak and Sergeant Flores, for safely rescuing him and getting him the medical help he needs!"

Bridges is currently available for adoption. Individuals interested in adopting Bridges can visit him from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services shelter.