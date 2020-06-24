Tennessee Dog Celebrates 20th Birthday as Oldest Golden Retriever in History

August, better known as "Augie," turned 20 in April, becoming the oldest golden retriever in the world

Even a dog in Tennessee can make an impact on history.

August, better known as "Augie," made history on April 24 when she turned 20, becoming the oldest golden retriever ever, according to Golden Hearts Retrievers Rescue.

Augie lives in Oakland, Tenn. with her owners Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt, who adopted the cute pup when she was 14.

To celebrate her milestone birthday, Augie earned a dog-friendly carrot cake, as well as some quality time with her fellow golden retriever siblings, Sherman, Belle, and Bruce.

And even at 20 years old, Augie is surprisingly healthy, her owner Jennifer said.

"She can still move around well (although she’s a bit shaky when she first gets up) and enjoys daily walks around the yard," Jennifer told the rescue. "Since she was diagnosed with some kidney issues when she was 14, she now eats a mixture of wet and dry Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d, and takes some supplements for her kidneys and joints."

Jennifer also said that Augie gets SQ fluids twice a week, which "has helped her perk up quite a bit."

According to Golden Hearts, most golden retrievers typically live for about 10-12 years. At most, they live to 15 years old.

The outlet also listed five tips for "helping your golden retriever live a long life" — listen to your veterinarian, listen to your dog, feed your dog quality food, groom your golden retriever regularly, and exercise your golden retriever regularly.