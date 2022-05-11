Nala the dog's owner revealed on social media that the pet escaped after she "slipped her collar" during a walk and ran off to a neighbor's house

Tennessee Couple Wakes Up with Stranger's Dog Snuggling Them in Bed: 'Is This Your Dog?'

A couple in Tennessee woke up to quite the furry surprise.

Julie Johnson of Benton and her husband Jimmy usually let their three dogs sleep in bed with them, according to PennLive, but on Sunday, May 1, they counted an extra cuddly pup that did not belong to their pack.

"It is absolutely normal to wake up in our house with one of OUR dogs in the bed with us," Julie wrote on Facebook. "One small problem, THIS IS NOT OUR DOG, nor do we know how she got in our house.

"At first, we thought it was one of ours, but they rarely lay on the pillows! In pitch darkness, I just assumed it was. Wouldn't we all? As daylight began to creep in through our curtains we realized we were snuggling with someone else's dog. This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make. Is this your dog? Please share," she added.

The dog — named Nala — appeared to be right at home in the photos Julie posted of the canine sprawled out on the bed.

"PUPDATE: Her name is Nala and her mom is on the way to get her. Good luck getting her out of my bed," Julie wrote in an update on the May 1 post.

Nala's owners, Cris Hawkins and Felicia Johnson, who live in the Johnsons' neighborhood, shared the news as well after connecting with Julie to retrieve their furry friend.

"Our overly friendly pup, Nala, has hit an all time record for ignoring personal space and added yet another trick to her long list of Houdini acts," Hawkins wrote in a Facebook post. "She slipped her collar yesterday while being walked, ran down the street to a neighbor's house, somehow managed to get IN their house, and climbed into bed with them in the middle of the night."

"The woman and her husband have 3 dogs of their own that all sleep in bed with them. None of their dogs reacted to a random dog climbing into bed with them and the couple didn't even realize that it wasn't their dog in bed with them, until the sun started to come up," Hawkins added.

