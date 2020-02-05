Tenn. Animal Shelter Will Bring a Precious Puppy to Your Loved One's Office for Valentine's Day

Image zoom Getty

Scrap whatever Valentine’s Day plans you have, Tennessee’s Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has a better idea.

The Sullivan County animal shelter is offering “Puppergrams” to animal lovers looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift.

According to WCYB, a limited number of Puppergrams can be purchased from the shelter for delivery on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14. A Puppergram includes an office visit from one of the shelter’s adorable puppies, who, along with bringing themselves, will also deliver your loved one two dozen roses and a red velvet “pup”cake, or a dozen chocolate-dipped bacon roses with a one-hour, ax-throwing pass.

After spending some time with your Valentine, the puppy will head back to the shelter. All of the Puppergram puppies will be available for adoption to all prospective pet owners shortly after Valentine’s Day.

The number of Puppergrams available for purchase is limited. The Puppergrams are only available in Bristol and Kingsport, Tennessee. Additionally, the shelter will only make delivers to workplaces; no Puppergrams will be delivered to private residences.

All the funds raised through the Puppergrams will go back to the shelter to help the facility care for animals and find them loving homes.

Those interested in scheduling a Puppergram can call the shelter at 423-279-2741 for more information.