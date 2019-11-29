'Tragic' Fire Kills 10 Animals at a Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio: 'We Are All Grief-Stricken'

Ten animals, including three giraffes, were killed during a fire that broke out at an Ohio safari park on Thanksgiving evening.

The Danbury Township Police confirmed to PEOPLE that firefighters responded to the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio, after reports of a fire around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police confirmed that ten animals died in the blaze.

The fire occurred at a heated barn that houses various animals on the 100-acre safari park, according to CNN.

An official with the Danbury Township Police told CNN that three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos and a springbok had all been in the barn at the time of the fire. Holly Hunt, the co-owner of the park, told the outlet that the facility’s 300 other animals are accounted for.

The Toledo Blade reports that officials also caught a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped during the commotion.

Hunt told CNN that a caretaker noticed the fire on Thursday after a power flicker at the park. According to the outlet, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

In a statement on Facebook, African Safari Wildlife Park said they were “devastated” by the loss, and confirmed that no staff members were injured during the blaze.

“Our African Safari Wildlife Park team is devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire that was discovered early Thanksgiving evening,” the statement read. “We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals.”

The statement also said that staff members at the park are still “assessing the loss of wildlife” that was housed in the barn on Thursday night. The park will be closed on Friday as the staff mourns the loss and takes care of the surviving animals.

“We deeply appreciate the first responders who worked on the holiday to try and save animals affected by the fire and thank the community for its support during this very difficult time,” the statement said. “Again, we are grateful that our staff are safe, although we are all grief-stricken over this loss.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, the statement said.

According to the Toledo Blade, the African Safari Wildlife Park celebrated its 50th season last year. The newspaper reports that it houses over 50 different species, including porcupines, tortoises and alpacas.