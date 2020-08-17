Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals Her Dog Has a Serious Disease that Required Chemo Treatments

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood is speaking out about a disease that suddenly affected her dog and nearly killed her beloved pet.

Earlier this summer, Portwood, 30, noticed her usually "cheerful" and "loving" 4-year-old English Mastiff Morgan was acting shockingly out of character, "seemingly out of nowhere."

"I started noticing little spots on her stomach but I thought it was just dirt from playing outside. Then the spots got larger and turned purplish red, resembling bruises. That night she started puking blood," Portwood told PEOPLE.

Portwood rushed the 220-pound dog to a Medvet veterinary hospital near her home in Indianapolis. Veterinarians quickly determined that Morgan had zero platelets in her blood. Platelets are blood cells that help blood clot and a dog Morgan's size are supposed to have at least 175,000 platelets, according to Portwood, who spoke to Morgan's vet about the issue.

Based on this discovery, the vet determined that Morgan had Immune Mediated Thromocytopenia (ITP), a disease that causes the immune system to attack platelets causing internal bleeding.

"They did X-rays on her chest, her tummy, everywhere until they could detect the problem. Because her immune system was attacking her, they had to make sure it hadn’t spread to her brain and her lungs," Portwood said of the overwhelming experience.

With no platelets to protect her, Morgan required intensive care and chemotherapy treatments to help her body recover from the initial onset of ITP. This scary situation was made easier by Morgan's "amazing" vets, who let Portwood know "exactly what was happening when it was happening."

"They’d call me all day, all through the night to update me," she added.

Thanks to this dedicated care, Morgan is now back at home but is far from fully healed.

"She takes 10 or 11 pills a day I keep her hydrated with ice water and she’s on a different diet now," Portwood said of how Morgan's life has changed. "I have to watch when she goes to the bathroom to make sure there’s no blood."

The dog mom added that she is prepared to take these extra steps for as long as Morgan needs, she is just happy the dog that "literally licks the tears" off her face and adores her two children is alive.

"If her platelets go down again significantly she’ll have to go back to the hospital. This is something she could have to deal with for the rest of her life," Portwood added.

She hopes that sharing her story will help other dog owners spot the signs of ITP early, so they can get their pet help before it's too late.