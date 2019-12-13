Teddi Mellencamp Introduces Family's Two New Dogs Following Tragic Death of Pup Khaleesi

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Two little pups are bringing Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s family some much-needed Christmas cheer.

Following the tragic pre-Thanksgiving death of the family’s dog Khaleesi, Mellencamp announced on Instagram on Friday that she’d welcomed two new pooches to her pack: Porkchop and Havana.

“Santa came a bit early,” the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote alongside a photo of the dogs. “Welcome to the family Porkchop and Havana (Ohh Na Na). While Khaleesi will never be replaced in our hearts, seeing how our snugglebugs lit up with these two, Santa knew exactly what was needed to brighten up the holidays.”

In the photo the dogs — who appear to be French bulldogs — are decked out in holiday accessories and in the arms of the reality star’s kids, Cruz, 5, and Slate, 7, with husband Edwin Arroyave.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Mellencamp announced that family dog Khaleesi died in an accident.

“RIP to our loving, silly and adorable doggy Khaleesi. Our hearts are broken as we have had to say goodbye to you way too soon,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the family — which also includes Edwin’s daughter Isabella, 11 — and Khaleesi.

“Without going too into it– we were out of town and placed Khaleesi in a place of care where an accident happened,” she continued.

“Sometimes things happen out of your control; we our doing our best to grieve as a family while also remembering the good times with our furry baby. We love you and miss you dearly. 😢💕“

Mellencamp went into more detail earlier this week on her podcast, explaining that the family chose to put Khaleesi in a doggy daycare while they traveled south of Los Angeles for Isabella’s birthday party.

“She had been to this doggy daycare place before … The kids and I pack her up, drop her off,” Mellencamp said. “We see the people there, we see the other little doggies. They’re not locked up in crates. It’s safe. You know, we think everything’s great.”

Later, Mellencamp said she got a “hysterical phone call” from the owner of the daycare facility.

“I can’t even make out what she’s saying, but I know it’s her phone number,” she said. “I can hear that she’s saying, ‘I’m at the vet.’ So I say, ‘Can you please put the vet on?’ I talk to the vet, and they say that Khaleesi’s not breathing, she’s going to need to go on life support, and they don’t know what happened to her.”

The mother said she “figured out how to numb” herself throughout her stepdaughter’s birthday party while she waited for more information.

When she asked if she could go visit Khaleesi at the vet, “They said, ‘There’s no point. You can’t touch her. You can’t talk to her. She’s … on life support,’ ” Mellencamp said. “There’s nothing you can do, and she’s not responsive. She won’t hear you. She won’t know that you’re there.’ So then, I just had to wait. And then, at three in the morning, the vet called, and they said, ‘Yeah, she passed.’ ”

“Long story short: What they think happened is she either had brain or spinal injury from a fall, and she passed away,” Mellencamp explained, audibly crying.

The fitness guru, who is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl, has often posted photos of her children posing with the fluffy pup, who was clearly a beloved fixture in all of their lives.