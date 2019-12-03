Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Dog Dies in 'an Accident' While Her Family Was Out of Town: 'We Love You'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is mourning the death of her family’s dog, Khaleesi.

Without going into specifics, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, shared the sad news on Monday, revealing that the pooch died during “an accident” while the family was out of town recently

“RIP to our loving, silly and adorable doggy Khaleesi. Our hearts are broken as we have had to say goodbye to you way too soon,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the family — which includes husband Edwin Arroyave, their two children Cruz, 5, and Slate, 7, and Edwin’s daughter Isabella, 11 — and Khaleesi.

“Without going too into it– we were out of town and placed Khaleesi in a place of care where an accident happened,” she continued.

“Sometimes things happen out of your control; we our doing our best to grieve as a family while also remembering the good times with our furry baby. We love you and miss you dearly. 😢💕“

Edwin shared the same photo and message on his own Instagram on Monday.

RELATED: Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Conceived Naturally After Infertility Struggles with First Two Kids

The fitness guru has often posted photos of her children posing with the fluffy pup, who was clearly a beloved fixture in all of their lives.

“Not a Game of Thrones spoiler— but Khaleesi is definitely the queen of our kingdom,” Teddi wrote back in April along with a photo of her daughters holding their beloved pet. The dog’s name is a reference to Emilia Clarke‘s Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen.

In March, she shared a cute photo of Slate holding up a dandelion to Khaleesi’s nose, writing, “Make a wish 🌸 💕.”

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Is Expecting a Baby Girl: ‘The Kids and I Are Just Blessed’

On Friday, Teddi wished her stepdaughter a happy birthday with a photo of Isabella holding Khaleesi tight.

“Happy 11th birthday Isabella! We love you to the moon and back. 🌙 💕,” Teddi captioned the snap, in which Isabella gives a big smile with Khaleesi’s fluffy face up next to hers.

Just a few days prior to that, Teddi shared a sneek peak at the family’s holiday cards, which featured all five family members at the beach, with Slate holding Khaleesi.

“We’re so excited our family is expanding!” she wrote in the caption. She and Edwin are expecting their third child together, a baby girl, due next year.

Back in September, when the family held a sex reveal for their newest addition, Edwin shared a photo with Teddi, Slate and Cruz in matching onesies, with Slate holding Khaleesi up for the photo op. In June, the father of three shared an adorable video salsa dancing with his daughters — and of course, Khaleesi was there too.