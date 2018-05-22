5 Adorable and Simple Tricks You Can Teach Your Dog Right Now, Including Riding a Skateboard!

YouTube videos of dogs riding skateboards and dog shows that feature canines jumping gates may make teaching these tricks to your pet seem unattainable. Professional dog trainer Andrea Arden is here to let you know that you and your pooch can do these tricks, too!

Teaching something new to your dog is a great way to bond with your furry friend and have fun together. Watch the newest episode of Paws & Claws on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device. In the video above, Arden walks through simple, helpful steps for teaching your dog how to “Give Paw,” “Ride a Skateboard,” “Play Dead” and more.

To learn any of the tricks, it is important to provide your pups with cues that they are doing a good job, like offering a treat along with words of encouragement. Find out how to teach your dog, new or old, some exciting, engaging tricks from Arden in the above clip from PEOPLE TV’s Paws and Claws.