Taylor Swift Assures Fans Her Cat Meredith Grey Isn't 'Missing,' She's Just 'Really Private' 

The "Mr. Perfectly Fine" singer shared a hilarious update about her cat Meredith on Instagram after receiving a number of comments from concerned fans

Taylor Swift loves all three of her cats, but not all of her pets enjoy having their pictures taken.

The "Mr. Perfectly Fine" singer, 31, gave a hilarious Instagram update on her Grey's Anatomy–namesake kitty, Meredith Grey, in response to fans who have been asking why the feline hasn't made an appearance on Swift's social media in a while.



"We've been hearing some rumors on the internet recently," Swift said at the start of the video while holding another one of her pets, cat Benjamin Button. "I mean, they're not about you Benj, they're about your sister."

The singer went on to share a handful of comments she's received from concerned fans, as well as a meme of Meredith reading "Nobody physically saw me for a year" — a nod to a line from Swift's Miss Americana documentary.



Swift revealed that there wasn't a big secret surrounding her cat. "The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken," she explained in the clip, which includes several photos of Meredith looking annoyed.



"Strong discomfort," Swift wrote alongside one photo of the cat, while others were labeled "intense dislike," "Please stop," "Go away," and "No."

"So yeah, there it is. There's the explanation," Swift added. "She's just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her. So there's your update on Meredith."



As the Instagram video comes to a close, Swift jokingly includes a clip of Meredith running away from her as she attempts to ask the cat what she thought about the rumors.



"Do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you're a missing cat?" she jokes in the clip before ending things with exactly what fans wanted: an adorable image of Meredith lounging in a bowl with a silly look on her face.



Alongside her video about the "very pressing issue," Swift also thanked her fans for helping make her re-released version of Fearless — the first re-recording of her six albums with her previous label Big Machine Group — such a big success.

"WELL WELL WELL, you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. 😆 Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far," she wrote.

"Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue," she joked.

All three of Swift's cats — including Olivia Benson, named after Mariska Hargitay's detective character on Law & Order: SVU — made an appearance in Swift's latest holiday card.

In December, Louisville public radio DJ Kyle Meredith shared that he received an adorable card from the singer that showed the trio of animals surrounded by nature, a nod to the imagery from the singer's recent folklore album.

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the card reads, referencing her record-breaking 2020 album. "Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."